Arjun Rampal shares court-room look in intriguing poster of upcoming film 'Nail Polish'

Actor Arjun Rampal who recently resumed shooting for his upcoming feature film Nail Polish alongside actor Manav Kaul treated fans with an intriguing poster. In the gripping poster, Arjun can be seen hiding Manav’s face with his fingers while showing off the nail polish in one of the fingers. In the second poster, Manav did a similar thing by posing while standing behind Arjun. Going by the poster, it seems that the feature film will showcase an interesting and thrilling plotline.

Arjun Rampal shares new poster of Nail Polish

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative. In a statement, Rampal who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer, says, “The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits [as actors].” This is Rampal’s second collaboration with ZEE5 after The Final Call.

The poster shows the intense look of Arjun as the defense lawyer who seems to emerge victorious in his fight against justice. While captioning the poster, he wrote, “A case so mysterious where you will wonder, what's the right verdict?” Arjun's friend Rahul Dev was the first one to drop a comment under the post and wrote, “Deadly Arjun.” Followed by Rahul was Arjun’s wife Gabriella Demetriades who posted fire emoticons under the post.

The shootings of the feature film resumed after Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for the virus and Arjun had to quarantine himself at home. The shooting for the film was stalled because of the team members being tested for the virus. Arjun earlier treated fans with the premiere date of his thriller’s premiere date along with the motion poster on social media. The intriguing series is set to premiere on the New Year on January 1, 2021. The shooting of the film resumed sometime back when celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures from the sets on Instagram. Nail Polish is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions, and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

