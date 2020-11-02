Arjun Rampal Misses 'Nail Polish' Sets; Shares Memorable Glimpses Of His Upcoming Series

After being a significant part of several movies, Arjun Rampal is now trying his hand at web series. He has already been a part of one television series named The Final Call on ZEE5 and is now awaiting his next one named Nail Polish. Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle and shared a few behind-the-scenes looks from his upcoming web series, Nail Polish. Let’s take a look at the pictures posted on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram.

‘A slight glimpse into behind the scenes’

Arjun Rampal recently shared a set of black and white pictures from the sets of his upcoming web series, Nail Polish. In the first picture, he can be seen having a look at something through the camera lenses. This was a beautifully captured moment in which Arjun Rampal can be seen smiling and dressed up as a lawyer. While in the next one, he can be seen giving an intense look while staring at an object in his hand. In the last picture of Arjun Rampal’s post, he shared a candid one of him and the cast members of Nail Polish.

As Arjun Rampal was missing being on the sets of Nail Polish, he shared these pictures and stated in the caption that he is missing this mad, wicked, superfun and talented cast and crew of Nail Polish. He also stated that he is giving a slight glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of his upcoming web series. The actor also tagged his fellow cast members in the post. Many of his fans loved his new look from the series and complimented him through the comment section. Take a look at some of the comments on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram post.

Arjun Rampal’s Instagram

Arjun Rampal is completely into the world of his web series. He has been keeping her fans updated about his upcoming web series and his new looks. He also shared another set of pictures in which he can be seen flaunting his new look from one of his other upcoming web shows on Netflix. He shared his smart salt and pepper look from his upcoming show and fans couldn't keep calm upon seeing this. In the caption, he thanked his stylist for giving him this look and stated that he is ready for his next show.

Arjun Rampal’s movies

There are several Arjun Rampal’s movies that have won the hearts of the audiences. The actor has managed to capture the hearts and love of his fans. Some of Arjun Rampal’s movies that were loved the most include Aankhen, Ek Ajnabee, Rock On!!, Raajneeti, Daddy, Rock On 2, to name a few.

