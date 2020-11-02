Arjun Rampal Gears Up For Upcoming Series 'Penthouse,' Shares His New Look

After finishing the shoot of his upcoming feature film Nail Polish, actor Arjun Rampal is gearing up for his next project. The actor will be seen in Abbas-Mustan's upcoming series Penthouse. Arjun recently shared a picture on social media while flaunting his new look for the upcoming drama. Arjun shared a picture of his new haircut for his role in the web series and thanked the celebrity hair-stylist, Aalim Hakim, for the haircut.

Arjun Rampal gears up for next film Penthouse

While captioning the pictures from his saloon, the actor wrote, “Ready for the next one. #Penthouse Thank you @aalimhakim love you bro (sic)." The actor looks dapper in short hair in the picture. Penthouse marks the digital debut of Abbas-Mustan. The series also stars Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Waluscha De Sousa, and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles. It was earlier revealed that the shooting was supposed to start in the first week of April, however, it got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

Apart from this, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next courtroom drama Nail Polish. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film. In September, the shoot of the film was stalled after Manav Kaul, Anand Tewari tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It resumed after they tested negative. The actor who has finished the shooting seems to be missing his time on the sets with throwback pictures. The Daddy actor shared three pictures on Instagram while expressing the amount of fun he had on the shoot. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Missing this mad mad, wicked, super fun and talented cast and crew of #nailpolish a slight glimpse into the behind the scenes.” Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative.

