Arjun Rampal Asks Fans To Pray For His Health As He Returns To Work

Arjun Rampal shared a glimpse of his upcoming web series, NailPolish on social media. He took to Instagram to request his fans to pray for their safety as they resumed work. Arjun returned to work amidst the ongoing pandemic. Have a look at the pictures.

Arjun Rampal’s post



As he resumed work during the ongoing pandemic, he requested his fans and followers to pray for the safety of the entire team. He wrote, “Good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of NailPolish coming soon”. The actor was seen sporting a blue silk kurta and the picture was a candid shot during the shoot. In addition to that, he also posted a picture of his co-star Manav Kaul who was seen giving his best smile. Take a look at the picture below.

NailPolish cast



NailPolish revolves around a murder trial and the court proceedings that take place due to the murder. The cast of the series included Arjun Rampal who essayed the lead role of a high profile defence lawyer. Alongside Arjun, the series featured Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur. The series will stream on Zee5 Original.

Arjun Rampal’s web series



NailPolish will be Arjun’s second stint with Zee5 as he was also spotted in the web series The Final Call. The Final Call was based on Priya Kumar’s novel I Will Go with You: The Flight of a lifetime. The plot revolved around the passengers who were commuting from Mumbai to Sydney by a flight whose pilot decided to commit suicide. It showcased how their lives were in danger. The series featured Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora, Javed Jaffrey, Anupriya Goenka, Paula McGlynn, Anshuman Malhotra and Vipin Sharma. It was premiered on Zee5 in the year 2019.



Arjun Rampal’s Instagram



Arjun Rampal is quite active on Instagram. He keeps his fans engaged by sharing snippets of his life with them. In another picture posted by the actor, he was seen all suited-up as he sported a blue shirt with a tie and kept his hair neatly tucked in a loose ponytail. He captioned the post, “back to work”. Arjun received several best wishes from fans and friends. Take a look at the picture:

Image Credits: Arjun Rampal Instagram

