Arjun Rampal Gets Back To Work; Leaves Fans Stunned With A Dashing Selfie

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share a casual selfie of himself, updating his fans about what he has been up to lately. He was seen dressed in formal attire in the picture while he mentioned that he is now back to work. In the comments section of the post, his followers have spoken about how dashing he looks at all times. They also expressed the immense love they have for him.

Actor Arjun Rampal recently posted a casual yet dapper selfie as he got back to work post the COVID 19 lockdown break. He had lately been spending time with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. In the picture posted, the actor could be seen leaning against a wooden wall while he looked into the camera to click the picture.

Arjun Rampal is dressed in a plain sky blue formal shirt which has the top button undone as he is relaxing at the moment. He is also spotted with a loosely left black tie which has pink and yellow stripes all over. The actor looks rugged with a trimmed beard and a well-kept thick moustache. He is blankly staring at the camera lens with a slight smirk across his lips. In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal has mentioned that he has gotten back to work after a long time. Have a look at the dashing picture on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, his fans have spoken highly about his formal look. A few of them have used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. One of his fans has also written how Arjun Rampal has been her favourite always. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is expected to be seen in a comedy film titled Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan. The film was initially expected to release in September 2020 but has now been pushed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. The film is being directed by Rajiv S Ruia and stars actors like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

