Arjun Rampal Shares A Shirtless Picture, Shows Off His Quarantine Body; Check It Out

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself with a well-toned body. He has mentioned with the picture that his fit physique is a result of his quarantine workout routine. His fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation and heartfelt messages as they are loving his new look.

Arjun Rampal’s quarantine body

Actor Arjun Rampal recently treated his fans to a gorgeous picture of himself showing off his fit and sculpted body. The actor could be seen going for a rugged look with messy long hair and unset beard. In bottoms, Arjun Rampal is wearing a pair of grey pants along with a silver pendant which rests on his neck. He wears an intense look across his face while he poses for the camera in front of black and white granite wall, making his body stand out.

In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal has mentioned that he is still working on attaining the right physique. He has also added that the current physique is a result of his quarantine hard work. Have a look at the stunning picture on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, Arjun Rampal’s fans have flooded in with appreciative messages. A few of his fans have mentioned how much they love him and his acting skills. A few of the internet users have also spoken about the hard work it requires to get into such a shape. Have a look at a few comments on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Read Arjun Rampal Gets Back To Work; Leaves Fans Stunned With A Dashing Selfie

Also read Arjun Rampal's Adorable Start To The Weekend With His 'snuggle Bunnies'; See Pics

Arjun Rampal had previously posted a picture in formals, updating his fans about what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor was dressed in a formal outfit while looking at the camera with a slight smirk. He donned a sky blue formal shirt with a black tie. In the caption for the post, the actor mentioned that he returned to work after a long COVID 19 lockdown break. Have a look at the stunning picture Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Read Arjun Rampal Shares Throwback Pics From 1995, Says 'when The World Was A Playground'

Also read Bollywood Movies That Tried To Give A Modern-day Twist To The Mythological Villain 'Ravan'

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.