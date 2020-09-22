Arjun Rampal Set To Feature In Next Film, 'Nail Polish'; Read Details

Actor Arjun Rampal is to be seen next in the movie Nail Polish. He has reportedly started work on this project. Read on to know more details about the film:

Arjun Rampal to appear in Zee5's Nail Polish

A Bhargava Krishna-directorial, Nail Polish is a courtroom thriller that will release digitally on Zee5. The plot follows a murder trial and features Rampal in the lead role of a defense lawyer. Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari play other crucial roles in the film. As per a report in Hindu, director Bhargava Krishna has assured that the movie has gone on the floors and all the necessary safety measures are being taken care of while filming it. This project is Arjun's second stint with the streaming platform after The Final Call. Talking about the movie in a statement, Arjun Rampal conveyed that the script is 'as intriguing as the title' and mentioned that the project is a 'promising' one.

Arjun Rampal's recent post

Arjun Rampal recently shared an all suited-up picture recently where he wore a powder blue shirt, a tie and had his hair pulled back in a loose ponytail. The picture was captioned as: ''Back to Work''. The picture garnered the attention of several fans and followers.

More about Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, who made his debut in the industry with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, has been a part of 42 movies so far. His initial journey in the showbiz saw multiple films that failed at the box-office including Dil Ka Rishta, Asambhav, Ek Ajnabee, and Darna Zaroori Hai. The actor’s career flourished for the better after his performances in 2006’s Don and portraying Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om. Rampal was highly acclaimed for his role as guitarist Joe Mascarenhas in Rock On! He received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Rock On!

Arjun Rampal is also set to feature in a comedy flick titled Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan. The film was initially expected to release in September 2020 but the release date has now been pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and features actors like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

