Arjun Rampal's Adorable Start To The Weekend With His 'snuggle Bunnies'; See Pics

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures revealing how he is welcoming the weekend with his family. In the adorable pictures, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is seen cuddling with their son Arik Rampal. The pictures are receiving a lot of love from his fans.

Baby Arik snuggles with mommy

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of his family as they enjoy a comfortable Friday. The actor posted a few monochrome pictures where his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades could be seen snuggling with their son Arik Rampal while being settled on a couch. Gabriella Demetriades is wrapped up in a thick blanket while baby Arik sits next to her in a knitted sheet, with an innocent and happy smile on his face.

In a few pictures, Arik can also be seen hugging Gabriella while she kisses him on the cheeks. He also seems to be playing with her face as he wraps it with the blanket he has in his hand. Baby Arik also looks distracted while he snuggles with his mum happily.

In the caption for the post, actor Arjun Rampal has mentioned that they are all getting ready for the weekend now. He has also called his family snuggle bunnies as they have some fun on the couch. Through the hashtags of the post, Arjun Rampal has written that this is their Friday mood. Have a look at the adorable pictures from Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, Arjun Rampal’s fans have mentioned how cute the pictures were. One of the internet users has also mentioned that he looks just like his mother. Have a look at the comments here.

Arjun Rampal had previously posted a picture of his son Arik Rampal on the occasion of Independence day. In the picture, baby Arik could be spotted in a tricolour T-shirt while he enjoyed the fragrance of a white flower. His fans were quick to flood the comments section as they loved his adorable way of wishing Independence Day.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

