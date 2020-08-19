Arjun Rampal Explains 2020 With A Video That Made Fans 'dizzy'; WATCH

Arjun Rampal recently shared a video hinting at how the year 2020 has been. Several events have happened this year that has shaken the world. The actor seemingly represents how everyone has been feeling.

Arjun Rampal expresses how 2020 has been with a ripple video

Arjun Rampal shared the video on his Instagram handle where he has more than 1.5 million followers and has been quite active lately. The video has a ripple effect with everything going haywire. The actor is holding the camera and moving the device around. He also gives a scary and shocking expression throughout the video. The voice of his child can also be heard in the video. Arjun simply captioned the post as "2020", hinting at how unpredicted the year has been. Take a look at his video.

Arjun Rampal’s ripple effect video made his fans laugh and agree with him. Many left laughing emoji in the comment section. A user stated that the actor gave synchronized expressions with the video. Arjun’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades also left nerd emoji in the comment box. Check out a few reactions on Arjun Rampal’s video.

Arjun Rampal has been spending his quarantine with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his kids. The actor has two daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. They got divorced in May 2018, after 20 years of marriage. Their elder daughter, Mahikaa Rampal is 18-year-old, while younger daughter Myra Rampal is 15-year-old. His daughters live with their mother but have been spending time with their father amid the lockdown, a per Rampal's post. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child together, a boy named Arik, in July 2019. The Aankhen star has been sharing several moments on how he is spending quarantine with his family. He is seen exercising, having fun with his kids, swimming and relaxing. Take a look at some of his post.

Arjun Rampal was last seen on the big screen in Paltan. It was an action-war film directed by J. P. Dutta. The movie has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rohit Roy and more. It received good reviews from the audiences but did not perform well at the box office.

