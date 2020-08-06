Arjun Rampal's 'Throwback Thursday' Post Has A 'Joker' Connection, Check It Out

Arjun Rampal is as much known for his modelling as for his acting abilities. In fact, the actor started his career as a model and then transitioned to films. Recently, he shared a throwback picture from when he was 25-year-old where he seemed to be channelling his inner Joker in the pictures. Here's what this is about.

Arjun Rampal channels his inner Joker

For Throwback Thursday, Arjun Rampal chose a photo from when he was 25 years old. In the photo, Arjun can be seen sporting green streaked hair. He also gave really intense poses in the two pictures, one where he is sporting a tight shirt and denim jeans and the other where he is posing with a guitar. The caption read, "I guess had the Joker on my mind 25years ago. #throwbackthursday".

Fans seemed thrilled at the photos. Even Bollywood celebs like Kim Sharma and Rahul Dev dropped comments like "Wooah!" and "Oh my!". Check them out here:

Joker is one of the most popular villains of the DC comics who hails from Gotham. He is the arch-enemy of Batman and is known for being psychotic yet dangerous. Throughout Hollywood, the character has been portrayed by a number of actors like Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jared Leto, Tim Burton and more.

A couple of days back, Arjun Rampal had shared another throwback photo. The monochrome picture seems to be from his modelling days. Adding a caption to this, the actor said, "Throwback to 1995 photographer Pat, remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friends terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude". Take a look:

He recently shared pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with his kids, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. One of his daughters also tied him a rakhi on behalf of their aunt who could not make it to the occasion. In the caption, he mentioned how he missed his sister on Raksha Bandhan this year. Check out the post here:

