Arjun Rampal Introduces Son Arik Rampal To His 'Insta Family' On His 1st Birthday

Arjun Rampal gave a major surprise to his fans on social media. He took to Instagram and celebrated his son Arik’s birthday by sharing nearly 100 pictures of him. These pictures are being loved by his fans. Arjun Rampal also became quite emotional while sharing these pictures, take a look.

Arjun Rampal introduces his son Arik on Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal welcomed his third child with his girlfriend Gabrielle Demetriades last year. Before his son was born, Arjun Rampal regularly shared pictures of Gabrielle during her pregnancy but did not post any pictures of his son after delivery. But now, the Bollywood actor has finally shared pictures of his son Arik Rampal on social media.

He shared pictures of Arik on a very special day. Arjun Rampal and Gabrielle Demetriades’ son Arik has turned one day today. Hence to celebrate his son’s birthday with his fans, Arjun Rampal posted nearly 100 pictures of Arik. Rampal’s son has been captured in various moods in these pictures.

While sharing these pictures Arjun Rampal also added the sweetest caption. He wrote, “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik, Happy birthday my boy”. Take a look at Arik Rampal’s cute pictures here.

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal also joined in on Arik’s birthday celebration. Mahikaa made a sweet video for Arik on his 1st birthday, which Arjun Rampal then posted on Instagram. While posting the video on Instagram, Arjun Rampal wrote, “My babies…thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybbirthdayArik”. Watch this video created by Arjun Rampal’s daughter here.

Apart from the Rampal family, even fans cannot seem to get enough of the little munchkin. The moment Arjun Rampal shared these pictures and the video, fans started dropping sweet comments for Baby Arik. Take a look at some of these comments here.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Arjun Rampal talked about his adorable son. He said that his son Arik is the cutest boy he has ever seen. He also mentioned that his daughters are also in love with him. Arjun Rampal shares two daughters named Myra and Mahikaa with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

