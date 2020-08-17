Arjun Rampal Steps Out With Kids Arik And Mahikaa, Fans Feel He Shed Too Much Weight

Arjun Rampal’s Instagram account is a window to his daily life. The actor, who is quite active when it comes to sharing details with his fans, shared a photograph of his son Arik Rampal on Instagram, a few days back. Recently, Arjun shared another picture on his handle, which includes his daughter Mahikaa too along with Arik. Keep reading to know more:

Arjun Rampal enjoys a morning walk with kids

Arjun Rampal shared a delightful photo recently from his walk with one-year-old son Arik in the monsoon. Both the actor and the child can be seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. His daughter Mahikaa Rampal turned photographer for her dad and her half-brother. She took a candid shot of them, and his fans are loving the picture. Terming their walk as ‘incognito’, the Roy actor wrote, “Mooson walk. Incognito. Perfect. Photography @mahikaarampal #monsoon”. Have a look at Arjun Rampal’s Instagram post right here:

Fans react to Arjun’s adorable post

Netizens took to the remark part and showered the image with positive comments and heart emojis. Many of his fans additionally felt that the actor had lost some weight. Comments equivalent to “Looking so thin…. Like excessive”, “You are looking so thin”, “U seemed to have lost weight”, were visible in the comment section. Take a look at the comments below:

What’s next for Arjun Rampal?

Talking about his upcoming projects, Arjun Rampal was last seen in ZEE5 Premium series The Final Call. The show also featured Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora‚ Anupriya Goenka, and Javed Jaffrey, among many others. The series was based on a novel and was directed by Vijay Lalwani.

Talking about his last film project, Arjun Rampal was playing the lead in the 2019 film Paltan. The movie, which was based on the Indo-China Doklam standoff, had an ensemble star cast which included actors like, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Harshvardhan Rane. The movie was written, directed, and produced by JP Dutta and it failed to get an impressive run at the box office.

