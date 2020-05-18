Arjun Rampal Shaves Off Beard As Lockdown Is Extended; Says 'hope It Grows Back With Time'

Lockdown has been extended in India and this means that many things like the entertainment industry are still under a halt. While the stars are at home, they have taken up their hobbies and are trying out new personal styles that they usually do not get to keep. One such actor is Arjun Rampal. Arjun Rampal recently took to his Instagram and shared a video where he is seen grooming himself. Take a look at it here to know more about it.

Arjun Rampal grooms himself amid lockdown

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram on Monday, May 18, 2020, and shared a time-lapse video in the post. In the video, Arjun was seen sporting a grey t-shirt and was seen sporting long hair too. In the video, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades can be seen helping him to shave his beard off.

At first, Arjun is seen cutting his beard with a scissor and then he used a machine to cut his remaining beard off. He captioned the picture and wrote "It’s started" which he followed with a smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Before posting the video of him getting his beard removed, he took to his Instagram and shared a video where he told his fans that as the lockdown is extended he does not want to grow his beard anymore and that is what he has decided to take the beard off. He also added that if it goes well he will see his fans soon.

Arjun Rampal captioned the video and wrote "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow". Take a look at the post here.

Arjun Rampal's clean shave look

Apart from this, Arjun Rampal had also taken to the internet to criticise people creating a rush at liquor stores. On May 5, Arjun posted a video in which people were seen rushing to liquor shops and not maintaining social distancing. In captions, he wrote how he feels sad for all that has happened so far.

He wrote "Please stop this Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained or any kind of social distancing. These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking. #badmove #stopliquormenace". Take a look at it here to know more.

