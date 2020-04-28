Arjun Rampal's 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon' Set's Rent Waived Off By ND Studio

Actor Arjun Rampal was filming for a Marathi project The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in Karjat when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced. The shoot was stopped midway as the cast and crew retreated to their homes. A report on entertainment news site claims that the studio's owner has forgone the rent of the place amid lockdown.

'Will Be A Story To Tell Him': Arjun Rampal On Being Stuck With Gabriella & Son In Karjat

No rent for The Battle of Bhima Koregaon sets

The owner of ND studio, Nitin Desai, has reportedly exempted the rent for his studio, where the sets of the movie The Battle of Bhima Koregaon were built. As per the report, there were three villages and a huge battlefield created in the studios for the filming of the movie. Since the time the lockdown has started, all these have remained unused.

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal Helps BMC Healthcare Workers, Provides PPE Kits To Fight COVID-19

Nitin Desai shared with the entertainment site that he is not the only one who is suffering for losses in these trying times. He said that he cannot expect people to pay rent when the world has come to a standstill. He also appealed to other studios throughout India to follow the same protocol and forgo of the rent as it might be the best thing to do.

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Pose For A Family Portrait, Fans Call It Adorable

Arjun Rampal, who was at Karjat when the coronavirus lockdown was announced, could not come back to Mumbai. He is currently staying at Karjat. He is with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik.

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal To Essay The Role Of Mahar Warrior In ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’?

Almost every industry present in India have taken a huge fall after the lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic was announced. In the same way, many Bollywood projects and movies came on a standstill. The studios have been shut down and there are no shootings going on. This has led to losses to all those sets that were built and ready, as they remain unused, with no kind of hope as to when the work will kickstart again.

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal Has The Most Adorable Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Source: Arjun Rampal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.