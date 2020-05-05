Arjun Rampal Fumes Over Crowd Outside Liquor Shops, Says 'I Urge The Govt To Stop This'

As the nation follows a strict lockdown, all the liquor shops across India were shut until Monday, wherein some states reopened the shops again. Ever since then, videos and pictures of people gathering outside liquor shops in Mumbai have gone massively viral. After a long dry spell, the visuals featured how people stood in the queues or hours together to buy alcohol. Sharing one of the clips on his Instagram feed, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal shared concern over the crowding of people on the roads.

Arjun Rampal urges government to shut down liquor shops

As per videos floating on the internet, citizens have waited from morning to afternoon until 3 pm, to receive their orders from the shops. However, a horde of people had to reportedly return home, as the majority of owners decided to open only on Tuesday morning. Looks like the current scenario that breaks the protocol of social distancing, has not gone down well with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.

The Roy actor took to his social media and shared a note filled with concern for the government of India. Sharing one of the videos that features a gigantic crowd of people creating chaos outside a liquor shop, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Please stop this. Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained or any kind of social distancing. These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking. #badmove #stopliquormenace."

Fans in huge numbers have shared their thoughts over the fiasco. A fan said, "The same thing happened in Sri Lanka and the govt closed all liqueur shops again". Whereas another fan wrote, "Oh My God this looks so unreal at this current times of Infection. Please, stop this, guys."

Check out Arjun Rampal's Instagram post here:

