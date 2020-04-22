Arjun Rampal Helps BMC Healthcare Workers, Provides PPE Kits To Fight COVID-19

Arjun Rampal is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The actor recently took to his social media to share a post related to Coronavirus. He provided PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors, and nurses to help them in the fight against Coronavirus. He also asked people to donate 1 uniform for the doctors and nurses to keep them safe and healthy. Take a look at some more details on the actor's post.

Arjun Rampal helps healthcare workers

The 47-year-old actor mentioned in the post that his family has extended their support to Mediq Lifesciences for providing PPE kits. He also stated that all the PPE kits will be given to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses. He also shared some details about the donation with his fans on social media. The actor added if ₹1200 will be contributed by every person then the healthcare workers will be provided with the best suits to fight against the deadly virus.

I request all of you to help here. The real hero’s out there, (the doctors and nurses), the PPE. their health is in jeopardy daily, looking after ours, As unfortunately they are not equipped with the armour they… https://t.co/LOymDCw55z — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 21, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a post related to Coronavirus. The actor recently also shared a post where he advised his fans to stay at home. He also mentioned Janta Curfew in the video. Furthermore, the actor also said that a person might not develop symptoms of Coronavirus if his/her immune system is strong but the person can definitely spread the disease and someone else with a weaker immune system might get infected. He also advised his fans to workout at home.

