Arjun Rampal To Essay The Role Of Mahar Warrior In ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’?

Arjun Rampal is currently gearing up for his new web series The Final Call. It is a Zee 5 original that is scheduled to release post Coronavirus lockdown. It is a war drama based on the Sino-Indian War of 1962 in which Arjun played a Commanding Officer of the Grenadier Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army. According to the media report, Arjun Rampal is now all set to play a hero of the Mahar community in an upcoming movie titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

According to the media report by an entertainment portal, Arjun Rampal plays a hero of the Mahar community of Scheduled Castes that fought for British forces of the East India Company in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon against Peshwa Bajirao II and his faction of the Maratha Confederacy. Helmed by Ashu Trikha, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon is based on the historic combat of January 1, 1818, in which an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwa was defeated by 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces. It was part of the Third Anglo Maratha war that put an end to the Maratha empire and laid a strong foundation for the British in India.

The Dalits celebrate this battle as a victory of Mahars over the injustice meted out to them by the Peshwas and pay homage to their martyrs on this occasion by gathering at Bhima Koregaon where a victory pillar is built in the memory of the battle. This is the second time Arjun Rampal is playing a real-life character. Earlier, in 2017, the actor had portrayed Mumbai underworld don-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Daddy helmed by Ashu Ahluwalia. Arjun Rampal also co-wrote and produced the movie.

