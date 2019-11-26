Arjun Rampal: The Birthday Boy Is A Doting Father

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned 47 this year on November 26. The Housefull actor spent over two decades in the Bollywood film industry and has also bagged some awards for his performances. Before setting his foot in the Bollywood industry, Arjun Rampal was reportedly a successful and famous model. He is also known to have worked with popular fashion designer Rohit Bal.

Rampal made his acting debut in 2001 with Rajiv Rai's romantic drama Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Later he went on to star in several big-budget projects like Don, Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Raajneeti, etc. He even won a National Award in the best supporting actor category for his power-packed performance in Rock On. In 2006, Arjun Rampal produced his first film I See you.

Arjun Rampal split up with his wife Mehr Jessia after 20 years of their marriage. The actor has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra and he is known to share a strong bond with them. The Ra.One actor's Instagram account is flooded with a lot of his daughter's pictures in order to prove that his daughters mean the world to him.

Here are some of the adorable pictures of Arjun Rampal and his kids

Arjun Rampal made this adorable post on Father's Day.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella welcomed their first child in July this year. The couple named him Arik. Arjun Rampal posted an adorable picture with a heartfelt note for his newborn.

Father Arjun also turns into a photographer for his daughters

