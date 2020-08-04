Arjun Rampal Shares Throwback Pics From 1995, Says 'when The World Was A Playground'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle and shared a couple of throwback pictures on August 3. The slideshow featured four throwback pictures of the actor. Instagramming the post, Arjun Rampal wrote a caption, which read, "Throwback to 1995 photographer Pat, remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friends terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude (sic)". Arjun is seen striking an intense pose for his pictures. Scroll down to take a look.

Arjun Rampal's throwback pics from 1995

The post bagged more than 45k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). Many of his fans went gaga over Arjun Rampal's modelling photos and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Seeing the throwback picture a fan found Arjun's look similar to cricketer Ishaan Sharma while a section of fans praised his look and called it 'killer'. Amid all the praises, a fan congratulated him as Arjun's 2001 release, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, clocked 19.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old actor's Instagram feed is filled with numerous throwback posts, which has given a sneak peek into his modelling days. Earlier in May, Arjun shared a 'major throwback' picture, in which he was seen sporting a casual look in a blue shirt. In the caption, he tagged celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and asked him which year it was when he clicked that photo. Rampal also mentioned that he posed for Ratnani in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, in July, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared giggles and joy on Instagram as they celebrated their anniversary. The couple officially started dating in 2018 and in 2019, they welcomed their first kid Arik. While Arjun wished Gabriella with a beautiful 'twinning in white' picture, the latter chose to wish her partner with a stunning candid family picture, with son Arik.

Talking about the professional front, Arjun was last seen in ZEE5 Premium's series The Final Call, which also starred Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora‚ Anupriya Goenka and Javed Jaffrey, among many others. Talking about his last film project, the actor was playing the lead in the 2091 release Paltan. The based on Indo-China Doklam standoff had an ensemble star cast which included, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Harshvardhan Rane.

