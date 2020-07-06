Gabriella Demetriades Gives Savage Reply To Fan Who Said Arjun Looks Like His 'grandpa'

Gabriella Demetraides shared a picture of Arjun Rampal on her official social media handle in the wee hours of the day. Gabriella posted hearts as a part of her caption. While fans gushed to comment on the post, a user wrote that the big glasses and messy hair made Arjun Rampal look like his 'grandpa'.

The user's comment read, "He used to be so handsome, sorry but those big glasses and messy hair made him look like my grandpa while he only in his 50’s." As soon as Gabriella caught a glimpse of the same, she gave a savage reply. Gabriella's comment read, "please introduce me to your granddad." Take a look.

Not only this but Gabriella Demetraides also replied to a fan who expressed excitement about Arjun Rampal's new film. The comment penned by the user read, "We are waiting for Arjun Sir's new movie." To which, Gabriella replied, "Well you will be very happy soon."

Many also called Arjun Rampal 'handsome' and Demetraides agreed to it by replying, 'Yes he is'. Fans gushed to like Gabriella's comments on the post.

(Screenshot: Gabriella Demetriades Instagram)

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal is a 'proud' father as his daughter Mahikaa did very well in her International Baccalaureate (IB) exams. Arjun shared a picture with Mahikaa and wrote, "She is the ultimate rockstar... congratulations on your outstanding results in ur IB finals @mahikaarampal 7/7 in science and Math. Incredible. Soooooo proud my baby jaan. #mahikaarocks." As seen in the photo, the father-daughter duo is all smiles, as they pose for selfies.

Arjun Rampal's post:

Earlier, Arjun Rampal had once opened up about Mahikaa’s future plans in an interview with leading news daily. Arjun revealed that Mahikaa is very good at theatre and said that Mahikaa does that in school and has definitely got something there. Arjun further added that if Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. Rampal then said Mahikaa and he have decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades keep sharing snippets of their whereabouts during the quarantine. Their adorable pictures together receive many praises from fans. A while ago, Gabriella posted a picture with baby Arik as they happily watched something on the phone. The duo also twinned and wore similar trousers.

