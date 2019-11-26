Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Wish For Arjun Rampal Gives Major 'Rock On!!' Throwback Vibe

Farhan Akhtar made his debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On!! in 2007 as the lead singer, Aditya of the band Magik in which actor Arjun Rampal played the role of Joe, the lead guitarist who feels the necessity to prove his worth as a musician. Although the two characters go through a rough patch in the story of the movie, actors Arjun Rampal and Farhan Akhtar share a bond of friendship offscreen. On the occasion of Arjun Rampal's birthday today, actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and posted a still from their first movie Rock On!! and captioned the post by wishing his 'brother Joe' a very happy birthday. The Ra.One actor was quick to comment and reply to Farhan's wishes by expressing his love for his 'brother Adi'.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post:

Read | Farhan Akhtar Is An Adoring Father And Here Is Proof

Check out Arjun Rampal's reply:

Read | Farhan Akhtar Enjoys 'Sunday Vibes' With His 'Jim & Jam', Shibani Dandekar Has Cute Grouse

Farhan Akhtar is currently filming for his upcoming movie Toofan, which is the second project from the makers of the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2020. The team of Toofan has been in the production stage since early this year and has reportedly completed a fifty percent shoot of the sports drama.

Take a look at Farhan's post marking the halfway completion of his upcoming film Toofan:

Read | Farhan Akhtar Pens A Romantic Post; Is It For Shibani Dandekar?

About the film

Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya. The film is bankrolled and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidhwani, P.S.Bharathi, and Rajiv Tandon under his production banner Excel Entertainment. The film will be the success story of a struggling boxer Alok Oberoi. Farhan will be essaying the role of the boxer, while the role of his coach will be essayed by veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' Marks Halfway Completion. Here's How The Cast Celebrated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.