Arjun Rampal: Top 4 Performances By Arjun Rampal You Shouldn't Miss

Arjun Rampal made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2001 romantic film Pyaar Ishq Mohabbat. Arjun Rampal started his career in modelling before making it big in the film industry. The actor has delivered several hit movies and is known for his intense roles. He has won many awards and nominations for his work. Here are some of the finest performances by the actor.

Also read | Arjun Rampal Birthday: A Few Of The Best Songs From His Movies

Best performances of Arjun Rampal

Also read | Arjun Rampal: The Birthday Boy Is A Doting Father

Joseph Mascarenhas in Rock On

Rock On is a 2008 musical drama film that is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film revolves around the journey of a music band 'Magik’ and Arjun Rampal played the role of Joseph Mascarenhas, who is the lead guitarist of the group. The actor was honoured with National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is considered one of his best performances to date.

Prithiviraj Pratap in Rajneeti

Rajneeti is a 2010 Indian political thriller film that was a blockbuster at the box-office. The film is directed by Prakash Jha and was co-written with him by Anjum Rajabali. Arjun Rampal played the character of Prithiviraj Pratap. The film is partly inspired by the mythological epic Mahabharat. Rampal's character was based on Bhim.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Wish For Arjun Rampal Gives Major 'Rock On!!' Throwback Vibe

Rahul Verma in Inkaar

Inkaar is a 2013 drama film that is directed by Sudhir Mishra. It features Arjun Rampal and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. The film revolves around a sexual harassment case in a corporate setting. The film received positive reviews for its strong storyline and direction. Arjun Rampal’s outstanding performance as the C.E.O of an advertising agency was widely appreciated. It was produced under the banner of Viacom 18 motion pictures.

Arun Gawli in Daddy

Daddy is a 2017 crime-drama film that is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The film is written by Ashim Ahluwalia and Arjun Rampal. It portrays the life of Arun Gawli. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the actor was appreciated for his performance. The film is produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel.

Also read | Gabriella Demetriades Shares Fun Pictures On Arjun Rampal's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.