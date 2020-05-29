Arjun Rampal's Adorable Picture With Daughters Makes Gabriella Leave A 'heart'

Actor Arjun Rampal recently met his daughters Myra and Mahikaa in Mumbai after being away amid the entire lockdown. He posted a picture of himself spending some quality time with his daughters at their residence where the girls had been staying with their mother Mehr Jesia. One of the many people to react to the picture has been his gorgeous girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal’s adorable post with daughters

Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to post an adorable family picture with his daughters. He posted a picture where he could be seen spending some quality time with his daughters. In the picture posted, he can be seen lovingly kissing his daughter’s forehead. He is dressed in a pair of grey sweatpants with a white T-shirt. He can also be seen wearing a brown colour hat with the look. His daughter Mihikaa can be seen wearing a white sleeveless top with a pair of sky blue pants while Myra is dressed in a pair of blue shorts which goes well with the white t-shirt that she has put on.

The trio can be seen settled on the floor, close to a bookshelf in the house. In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal has mentioned that he is finally spending some quality time with his daughters. The actor recently moved to Mumbai from Karjat, where he had been spending time with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. His daughters were staying with their mother Mehr Jesia. He had previously revealed that he got stuck there since he had been shooting for a film in Karjat. Have a look at the picture put up on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Arjun Kapoor has received a lot of love in the comments section of the picture as his fans love the special bond that the family shares. One of the many people to leave a response has been his current girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who has put a red heart expressing her delight and affection. Have a look at the comment posted by the glamorous model here.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

