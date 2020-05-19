Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Has The Right Pose To Be Healthy And Fit

South African model and actor Gabriella Demetriades recently updated her fans on what she has been up to during this quarantine season. She recently posted a picture of herself where she could be seen doing the human bridge exercise pose. She can be seen receiving a lot of love in the comments section of the post.

Gabriella Demetriades’ practice session

Model turned actor Gabriella Demetriades has lately been keeping her followers posted with all that she has been up to while she is spending time at home. She can be seen constantly posting videos and pictures with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Rampal, as well. In a recent Instagram post, Gabriella Demetriades urged her fans to practice as it is what makes every move perfect. In the picture posted on her Instagram handle, she can be seen doing the human bridge pose as she is in the middle of her exercise routine. She can be seen stretching her body out in a pair of black track pants and a white sports bra. Gabriella Demetriades is pulling off her stretch routine in a grass field amidst nature. Have a look at the picture from Gabriella Demetriades’s Instagram here.

Read Arjun Rampal Asks Fans To Spot Him In A Series Of Throwback Pictures From His School Days

Also read Arjun Rampal Fumes Over Crowd Outside Liquor Shops, Says 'I Urge The Govt To Stop This'

Previously, Gabriella Demetriades was seen helping boyfriend Arjun Rampal to groom himself as the salons are shut owing to the lockdown that is in place in the country. In a video posted by Gabriella Demetriades on her Instagram story, she can be seen recording through a mirror as Arjun Rampal expresses his concern over the growing beard. The Bollywood actor also posted the video on his social media as he decided to let go of the beard that has been growing for a long time. He has mentioned in the caption for the post that he is hopeful that his beard will grow back by the time his filming commences. He has also added a pun at the end of the caption as he has mentioned the saying “here today, gone tomorrow” with a little bit of alteration as he writes the words “hair today, gone tomorrow”. Have a look at the video posted on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Read Arjun Rampal Shaves Off Beard As Lockdown Is Extended; Says 'hope It Grows Back With Time'

Also read Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan No More: Arjun Rampal Pays Emotional Tribute To His 'mentors'

Image courtesy: Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.