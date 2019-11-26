The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan & Kapil Sharma Crack Fart Jokes, Crack Up Audience

Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh in full swing. The movie is just a few days away from releasing. The trio is seen promoting their movie on various platforms. The makers of the movie have dropped the trailer of the movie and since then the movie has become the talk of the town. The cast of the film is seen promoting the film on platforms like colleges, different cities, radio stations and even reality shows. Pati Patni Aur Woh cast is leaving no stones unturned for promoting their film.

Here is the promo

Recently, the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. These days the movie promotions are incomplete if the cast forgets to visit The Kapil Sharma Show. After the huge cast of Housefull 4 visited Kapil Sharma on his show, the trio from Pati Patni Aur Woh is seen gracing the show. In the promo released by the channel, it can be seen that Kapil Sharma is playing the game of Yes or No with the cast. Amidst the questions what caught everyone's attention is when Kapil Sharma asked his guests if they have every farted at a party because the music was loud. Soon after listening to the question, the audience and also the guests break into laughter and Kartik admitted that he has farted as he quickly showed the Yes sign.

On the other hand, Bhumi and Ananya hesitated but later they also admitted to having committed this mistake. About Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is the remake of B. R Chopra's film of the same name. The movie is scheduled to release on December 6, this year. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and the story of the movie revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of Chintu Tyagi's wife and Ananya Panday is playing the role of Chintu's secretary who is the 'woh' in the film.

