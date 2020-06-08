Arjun Rampal Shares A Heartfelt Post For His Father, Says 'I Know You Always There For Us'

Arjun Rampal has taken the time to share several old pictures from his archive on Instagram. The actor has been sharing many throwback photos for fans who have been following him on social media. Recently, the actor posted a rather emotional post about his dad passing away. The actor wrote a heartfelt note for his dad and shared with his viewers the kind of person he was.

Arjun Rampal shares a heartfelt post for his father

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared a monochrome vintage picture of his father, who passed away 6 years ago as mentioned in the caption. Arjun Rampal got quite emotional as he wrote the caption for the picture. He mentioned that he misses his father’s wit and bluntness. The actor then said that he believes that his dad is always watching him and thus is always with him even today. Arjun then added that his father will forever live in his heart and always hold a special place.

Talking about his father, Arjun Rampal added that his dad was a complete baller. He continued to say that his father used to always be the heart of the party and was a rock star in that sense. It was evident from the post that Arjun did share an incredible bond with his father and thus misses him even today. Fans praised the heartfelt post and wrote their lovely messages in the comments filled with positivity and joy.

Not too long ago, Arjun Rampal had also shared a picture with his mother sitting in a car. He wrote that he misses her very much for some reason. He finds this odd as he knows she is with him, still, he is clueless as to why he is missing her so much.

Before closing the caption, Arjun Rampal wrote that his mom is his hero and his guiding light. On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film Paltan which was directed by J P Duta. The film was released in September 2018. Since then, Arjun has not had any new releases and his fans are eager to watch him come back on screen. Currently, the actor is self-quarantined with his son and Gabriella Demetriades.

