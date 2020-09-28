Arjun Rampal Has Daughter's Day Wishes For Myra & Mahika - His 'pillars Of Everything'

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on the occasion of Daughter's Day 2020. He posted a picture of his three kids chilling together while shedding some light on how blessed and proud he feels to have nurtured two amazing daughters. He has also spoken about not being worried about old age because of the two ladies in his life. His followers have also flooded the comments section with ‘Happy Daughter's Day’ wishes.

Arjun Rampal on Myra and Mahika

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to social media to share his thoughts on Daughter’s Day. He posted a picture where Arik, Myra, and Mahika are seen spending some precious time together. Baby Arik is seen settled on the table while Myra and Mahika are on either side, having some fun with him. Mahika can be seen dressed in a floral top while she looks back at the camera lens, while Myra is donning a simple yellow t-shirt. All three kids have smiles and sparkly eyes while the picture is being clicked.

In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal has spoken about how supportive and caring his two daughters are. The actor has mentioned that they are his ‘pillars of everything’. He has mentioned that he always wants to be bullied by his two daughters, no matter what the situation is. He feels proud as a father to have such beautiful souls as his daughters.

Arjun Rampal has also thanked the two girls for everything that he has learnt and achieved in the last few years. The actor has written that he is not afraid of anything and specifically does not fear the old age, since he has them in his life. Have a look at the heartfelt post on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Read Arjun Rampal Reveals Team Cannot Resume 'Nail Polish' Shoot For Two Weeks; Read Details

Also read Arjun Rampal Quarantines At Home As Manav Kaul & Anand Tewari Test COVID+ On Sets

In the comments section of the post, his followers have also wished the actor and his family on the occasion of Daughter's Day. A few of them have also used a bunch of emoticons to convey their thoughts on the emotional note. Have a look at a few comments on Arjun Rampal’s Instagram post here.

Read Arjun Rampal Set To Feature In Next Film, 'Nail Polish'; Read Details

Also read Arjun Rampal Shares A Shirtless Picture, Shows Off His Quarantine Body; Check It Out

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.