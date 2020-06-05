Arjun Rampal's Son Arik Checking Temperature Outside In This Pic Is Too Cute To Miss

Gabriella Demetriades, in the wee hours of the day, shared an adorable picture of her and Arjun Rampal's son, Arik, as he checks the temperature outside. As seen in the picture, little Arik stands near his window pane, with a gadget in his hand. Gabriella captioned the post as, "Checking the temperature."

Arjun Rampal's son Arik Rampal has donned a cute black tee and ochre-coloured shorts. Gabriella time and again shares Arik's pictures on her Instagram story. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, share pictures on their Instagram story, rather than sharing them on their respective feeds. Take a look at Arik's adorable photograph here.

Arjun Rampal's son checks the temperature

Only recently, Gabriella Demetriades spoke to a leading news daily and opened about raising her son Arik in the lockdown. Gabriella revealed that it has been a blessing because, with the COVID-19 lockdown, Arik gets her undivided attention. Gabriella Demetriades also exclaimed that she shows Arik plenty of games and that he often gets busy with whatever he wants to play with. She further revealed that Arik, these days, stumbles a lot as he has started to crawl fast.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades keep sharing snippets of their whereabouts during the Coronavirus quarantine. Their adorable pictures together receive many praises from fans on social media. A while ago, Gabriella posted a picture of Arjun Rampal with baby Arik as they posed amid green lushes on a holiday.

Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a casual tee and a cap with a fully grown beard as he held on to his son, Arik. Gabriella, on the other end, was seen cheerfully playing with Arik Rampal as he tried to play with her hair. The family looked adorable together and fans showered the post with a lot of love.

Back in July, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades took the internet by storm, when they broke the big news of their son's birth. Arjun had revealed the name of his son and shared the most beautiful welcoming post for the little one.

In his post, the actor, through the caption, said, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." Ever since then, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella and son Arik, have been shelling out major family goals.

