Arjun Rampal Skips Second Summon; To Appear Before NCB On December 22 In Drug Probe

Actor Arjun Rampal, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drug probe skipped his summon on Wednesday, December 16. Citing personal reasons, Rampal said he will not be able to join the probe today and sought time from the agency till December 21.

Suggesting a later date, the actor said he will join the probe on December 22 at 11 am. Responding to Rampal’s request, the central agency said if the actor fails to turn up on the revised date (Dec 22), actions will be initiated against him.

Rampal was summoned by the NCB for questioning in connection with Bollywood-drug probe linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had earlier raided Rampal's residence on November 9 and had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets. The officials have also questioned his driver during the investigation.

The actor was questioned by the NCB for several hours last month, while his partner Gabriella Demetriades was quizzed for two consecutive days. Rampal’s friend Paul Bartel and Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades have already been arrested by the agency.

Refuting reports of alleged drug links, Rampal had told the media that the NCB had found a prescription for medicines at his residence, which was handed over to the officials. The actor also said that he was cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials were doing a good job.

NCB probes Bollywood-Drug nexus

The NCB launched the investigation into alleged drug use in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June. In its initial crackdown, the central agency arrested Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused have been granted interim bail.

The NCB has so far nabbed 29 people including Bollywood celebs, comedienne Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Agisilaos Demetriades.

