Deepika Padukone Supports Parvathy Slamming Kabir Singh And Arjun Reddy? Fans Think So

Deepika Padukone was recently a part of a panel discussion along with host and critic Anupama Chopra. The panel also included Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devarakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Setupathi. Parvathy shared her views about movies Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy's misogynistic themes.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone: 5 Times The Actor Showed Fans How To Dress Up Like A New Bahu

Deepika's approval of Parvathy

Fans on Twitter were looking at Deepika's expressions throughout the part when Parvathy was speaking. The fans claim that Deepika silently agreed with Parvathy's opinions when it comes to what Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy's characters represented. Fans tried to screenshot pictures from the interview, trying to grab Deepika's expressions.

Vijay Deverakonda- "It's completely possible for a couple to be in love but give each other little hits and they completely understand and they're still in love". @deepikapadukone- (did he just say that expression) pic.twitter.com/7hJTABm04J — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) November 26, 2019

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone To Romance Akshay Kumar In Housefull 5? Get All Details Here

Fans pointed out that Deepika supported Parvathy and also talked about how Thiruvothu made some excellent points. Deepika's support was not direct, but she tried to also voice her opinion as well. Here are some tweets that talk about Deepika's support:

I really enjoyed listening #DeepikaPadukone as well. She was far more open in this than her previous interviews. She made some excellent points as well. I also #AyushmannKhurrana. Man he is such a gentleman. I love how him and DP supported #ParvathyThiruvothu. — RAMI WEERASEKARE (@RAMIWEERASEKARE) November 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone: The Actor's Best Moments From Padmavat

And that's exactly why I want to hoot, break into an applause when Parvathy and Deepika spoke. They seemed well aware of that energy in the room, but stood their ground with head held high. Kudos to women of SPINE. @FilmCompanion @parvatweets @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/K4lqifSQHW — Adhiti/ Straight Spine Please! (@AravindAdhiti) November 25, 2019

There are fans who are supporting Vijay also, however. They are tweeting about how Parvathy's dialogue and the response were uncalled for. They tried to explain what Vijay Deverakonda meant to say when he talked about how movies and their impact on society.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone: Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani On The Film's Four Year Anniversary

Do these people even understood what #VijayDeverakonda said? He was clearly asking whether he can change the world by doing a better movie? No. He answered it himself saying just a movie doesn't decide behaviour of a person. https://t.co/pEwqYbCE1W — Old Monk (@breakloop_) November 26, 2019

While the interview has split the audience into two factions, there are people who are looking for collaboration between Deepika and Parvathy. They are talking about how they are proud of the two women. Fans are heavily impressed by the two actors:

deepika padukone and parvathy thiruvothu. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/NA0le0jLEA — 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 • (@booksb4looks) November 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Hints At Alia Bhatt's Marriage, Then Brushes It Off By Laughing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.