Deepika Padukone Supports Parvathy Slamming Kabir Singh And Arjun Reddy? Fans Think So

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's expressions while Parvathy slammed Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh in front of Vijay Deverakonda were caught and analysed by the audience

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was recently a part of a panel discussion along with host and critic Anupama Chopra. The panel also included Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devarakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Setupathi. Parvathy shared her views about movies Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy's misogynistic themes. 

Deepika's approval of Parvathy

Fans on Twitter were looking at Deepika's expressions throughout the part when Parvathy was speaking. The fans claim that Deepika silently agreed with Parvathy's opinions when it comes to what Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy's characters represented. Fans tried to screenshot pictures from the interview, trying to grab Deepika's expressions.

Fans pointed out that Deepika supported Parvathy and also talked about how Thiruvothu made some excellent points. Deepika's support was not direct, but she tried to also voice her opinion as well. Here are some tweets that talk about Deepika's support:

There are fans who are supporting Vijay also, however. They are tweeting about how Parvathy's dialogue and the response were uncalled for. They tried to explain what Vijay Deverakonda meant to say when he talked about how movies and their impact on society.

While the interview has split the audience into two factions, there are people who are looking for collaboration between Deepika and Parvathy. They are talking about how they are proud of the two women. Fans are heavily impressed by the two actors:

