Arjun Rampal Shares Premiere Date Of Next Courtroom Drama 'Nail Polish'; See Motion Poster

It seems that after a complete year of struggle with the ongoing pandemic, actor Arjun Rampal is set to surprise fans with his stellar performance in the upcoming project Nail Polish. The actor recently treated fans with the premiere date of his next courtroom thriller’s premiere date along with the motion poster. The intriguing series is set to premiere on the New Year on January 1, 2021. The motion poster of the series depicts the shady storyline that seems to keep the viewers glued on to their sets.

Arjun Rampal's next project gets a release date

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “It's not as simple as it seems. #NailPolish, premiering 1st January. On @zee5 #ShadesOfLaw.” The news about the premiere left his fans excited to know more about his character and the storyline. One of the users who could not control his excitement wrote, “I'm so excited, can't wait to watch it.” Another user who was a die-heart fan of Arjun wrote, “My childhood crush.” A third user chimed in extended his luck to the actor for the gripping series. Another follower of Arjun wrote, “all the best sir, and can't wait to watch it”

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative. In a statement, Rampal, who plays the role of a defense lawyer in the film, says, “The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits [as actors].” This is Rampal’s second collaboration with ZEE5 after The Final Call.

Apart from Arjun, Manav Kaul who will be seen essaying the role of Veer Singh, said in the statement that it is the “most difficult and thrilling” role he has played to date. “The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked... Though we have just started shooting, it’s been fantastic to work with Arjun, Rajit, and Anand as my co-stars, the energy on the set is quite intense.”

(Image credit: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)

