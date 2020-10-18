Latest News: Kamal Nath Insults BJP Woman Minister, Arjun Rampal's Aide Arrested & More

Centre's Counsel slams Param Bir Singh's statement

On Sunday, Central government standing counsel Anil Soni lambasted the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for alleging TRP scam by Republic TV and Republic Bharat. This statement comes after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and team exposed the lies of Param Bir Singh against the network and shredded to bits the campaign that was perpetrated leveraging those lies.

Kamal insults BJP woman minister ahead of bypolls

Stirring another controversy ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, ex-CM Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Sivasankar reveals big to ED

Former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Sivasankar has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was the single point of contact between the UAE Consulate and Kerala government in connection with the gold smuggling case. Shivasankar was called for questioning in light of various digital evidence which the investigating agency has allegedly retrieved from various accused in the gold smuggling scam.

NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's aide

In a shocking development in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drug angle of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, the central agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother. Agisilaos is an African citizen and has allegedly been remanded to two days of NCB custody as the officials have uncovered his connection with drug peddlers in the drug nexus.

BJP's farm wing district chief joins Akali Dal

In another setback to the BJP in Punjab, the saffron party's Kisan Wing's district president S. Lakhbir Singh Bhatti and several others joined Shiromani Akali Dal along with other supporters. This switching happens four days after 48 BJP leaders joined Akali Dal, protesting over the recently passed Farm laws by Parliament. The new joinees included two prominent faces from Nabha - Sanjeev Sood and Bira Ram, Sarbdeep Singh, Parmjit Sharma from Khanna and Anil and Ramesh Thakur from Mukerian, according to ANI.

