Armaan Jain Ties Knot: Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Anissa Malhotra To Family | See Post

Armaan Jain, who made in debut in Bollywood with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, recently tied the knot to Anissa Malhotra in a private yet star-studded affair on Tuesday. While Bollywood celebrities showered blessings on the couple by attending the reception, family member and aunt of Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor found a unique way to congratulate the newly-weds. Here are the details.

Neetu Kapoor 'welcomes' Anissa Malhotra to the family

Neetu Kapoor is one of the few yesteryear Bollywood celebrities, who have maintained their position as a social media star. Neetu Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra fro their marriage. As seen in the picture shared by Neetu, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are all smiles in traditional wedding attire, as they pose for a happy wedding picture. With the picture shared, Neetu Kapoor welcomed Anissa Malhotra to the Kapoor family. Neetu wrote,"welcome to the family @anissamalhotra ❤️💕💕💕💕 love and blessings 🙏". Take a look at the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor:

Celebrities who attended the wedding

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding witnessed the who's who of Bollywood in presence, donning their best attires. Here are some pictures of the celebrities who blessed the newly-wed couple with their attendance.

