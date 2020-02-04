Who Is Armaan Jain? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

Armaan Jain has created quite a buzz in Bollywood after he tied the knot with his lady love, Anissa Malhotra. The duo got engaged to each other last year in July and they made a delightful announcement with a social media post. Since then, several photos and videos of the couple have flooded the Internet.

Who is Armaan Jain?

Source: Armaan Jain Instagram

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain who is the sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. His younger brother is Adar Jain and his cousins happen to be Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir too happens to be his cousin. Armaan had tried his hand at acting by debuting in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil opposite Deeksha Seth. The film was jointly produced by Saif Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan, and Sunil Lulla. The film was helmed by Arif Ali, the brother of Imtiaz Ali.

Source: Armaan Jain Instagram

Unfortunately, the film did not manage to create a lasting impact on the audience and was a box office failure. This film became his first and last Bollywood outing, as he has not been seen since then in Bollywood. Regardless, Armaan celebrated a lavish mehendi ceremony along with his sisters and his brother Adar. Tara Sutaria too was present at the event, who is rumoured to be the girlfriend of Adar Jain. Joining in on the festivities were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani, and Tina Ambani.

Source: Armaan Jain Instagram

