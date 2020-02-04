Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Fairytale-like Varmala Ceremony Is Sure To Make You Smile

February started on a special note for the Kapoor Khandan as Reema and Manoj Jain's older son Armaan Jain kicked off his wedding celebrations with his now-wife Anissa Malhotra. And, looking at the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, one can say that the #AnissaMaanGayi wedding was full of fun and exciting moments. In one such sweet moment, the couple can be seen in the widest of smiles, trying to be the first one to put the Jaimala on their significant other as their relatives pick them up. Watch below-

Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra's Varmala ceremony

Dressed in a bright red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, the bride-to-be was seen waiting for her groom surrounded by friends and family. She topped off her sindoor ensemble with statement-making jewelry with emeralds.

The wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain was attended the who's who of Bollywood. Film fraternity members in the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Meezaan Jaaferi, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Nita and Isha Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani were present.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a Mehendi ceremony on Saturday followed by a sangeet on Sunday evening. The events were attended only by close friends and family. Pictures and videos of which became a hit on the internet.

Armaan Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Reema Jain and businessman Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger and marketing consultant by profession.

