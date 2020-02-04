Armaan Jain Confesses Love For Wife Anissa Malhotra On Wedding Day, Calls Her 'Mrs Jain'

Actor and cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain got hitched to his long time beau Anissa Malhotra in an extravagant ceremony in Mumbai on February 03, 2020. The couple, who were reportedly in a relationship for a long time got engaged in December last year. The wedding that was an intimate affair saw attendance from A-listers like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, among others.

Check out Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding picture:

Armaan Jain confesses his love for Anissa Malhotra in front of media

A video posted online by a leading entertainment website from the reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding has the newlywed couple sharing some lovely moments. In the video, Armaan is confessing his love for Anissa by saying, "I love you, Mrs Jain." An ecstatic Anissa hugs Armaan and asks all the media personals to raise a toast and engage with them in their wedding celebrations. In the video, the newlywed couple is also seen exchanging moments of warmth and love with their respective parents.

Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut with Arif Ali's 2014 romantic movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The movie, starring Armaan Jain and Deeksha Seth, was a debacle at the box office. The actor, who is currently on a hiatus from acting, is presently busy handling his family business as per reports.

