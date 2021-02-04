Armaan Jain Rings In 1st Anniversary With His 'most Perfect Woman'; Shares Wedding Video

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knots on February 3, 2020, at The St Regis Mumbai, which was followed by a formal reception. As the duo completed a year of togetherness on Wednesday, Armaan took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful video from his wedding reception. However, it was his heartfelt note for his wife that won many hearts.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary Jaan! This has been the most perfect year with the most perfect woman! Here’s to growing, loving and laughing together." As soon as Armaan Jain's wedding video was up on the internet, fans and popular faces from the industry rushed to drop comments on it. Dolly Sidhwani, Vahishta Panthaki, Mahesh Balraj, Rima Jain, among others, wished the couple. Whereas, fans simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons.

Armaan-Anissa complete a year of togetherness

To celebrate their special day, the duo jetted off to Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa in Uttarakhand and shared many glimpses from their holiday. More so, Armaan penned down a sweet note for his wife on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my Jaaaaan !! As cheesy as this may sound you are truly the purest and most selfless soul - the happiness you bring to our lives and the positivity you emit to every single one around is just infectious, Pertaining to me." He also went to call her his "pillar of strength" and remarked that she's "always lifted him up when he’s low and has taught him to quietly enjoy the highs". He concluded, "And now more importantly, to us posing and rocking forever, love you so so so much."

Armaan Jain's wedding was a four-day long event that took place in two Mumbai-based hotels. It was a star-studded affair graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Tara Sutaria, Babita Kapoor and Akanksha Malhotra, among others. Armaan's Baaraat videos had gone immensely viral on the internet in which the Kapoor sisters were dancing away to glory. Karisma shared a glimpse of the same and wrote, "Armaan ki Baaraat."

