'Anupamaa' Written Update Feb 1: Kinjal-Leela Lock Horns, Kavya Humiliates Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Kinjal stands strong in support of Anupamaa, Leela fumes in anger as she thinks that the two ladies of the house are on the seventh cloud even before they've begun their jobs. Paritosh is left speechless after he sees Kinjal's behaviour towards his grandmother. Here's Anupamaa written update for February 1 episode.

In the Anupamaa February 1 episode, Kinjal and Anupamaa face the brunt of Leela as she tells the duo that they purposely found a job in Vanraj's office to make him learn a lesson. However, Kinjal disagrees and tells Leela that she was absolutely unaware of this and that she didn't know she was getting her father-in-law's position while she was interviewing. More so, she also tells her that she was not told about the office address during her interview.

Kinjal feels sad after she learns that Anupamaa has never seen Vanraj's office in the past 25 years. She decides to take her along on the first day as she thinks she's a blessing to her. Before leaving, Kinjal gets a call from Jhilmil and she informs the latter to cook food for dinner. After hearing this, Leela tells everyone that she only likes home-made food and that she doesn't want to eat food prepared by Jhilmil. Kinjal tells her that in modern families, it is quite okay if there's a cook in the house as everyone has to look after their jobs. Leela tells her that her tongue works like scissors and that she is very proud of her roots.

Anupamaa and Kinjal enter Vanraj's office and feels proud. Kinjal is elated as she's never seen an office before. When Vanraj and Kavya go to see if there's anything left, the latter tells him that it's all Anupamaa's plan. Vanraj fumes after he sees his wife on his own chair. However, his anger doesn't affect Kinjal, nor Anupamaa. Kinjal is startled after Vanraj looks at Anupamaa with disgust.

