Kriti Kharbanda Worked Through Malaria For '14 Phere'; Says She 'lost 6kgs' While Shooting

Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up to Bollywood Hungama about a particularly difficult time in her life. She recalled how when the whole world was suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was going through a double tumultuous period. In November 2020, on top of the fear caused by the pandemic, the actor also had to face the fear of battling Malaria. She said that she suffered through a particularly bad bout of the disease. The doctors had asked her to take rest for at least 3 weeks, but this was not what the actor adhered to. She had the shooting for 14 Phere scheduled and she did not want to disrupt the schedule.

Kriti Kharbanda worked right through her illness

She continued the interview saying that barely 10 days into the disease when she was submerged in pains and aches, she went to work. The hours that she pulled during the shooting were already long, to begin with, but those hours while convalescing was downright excruciating. She remembered having to start each day by sitting for about 6 hours in hair and make-up. Dressing up as a bride for her part demanded those kinds of hours.

While shooting in Lucknow, they stayed on set for about 18 hours a day, she added. Even with all the make-up and costumes, the effect of the sickness finally started showing up on the actor's face and body. She said she had lost six kilos during the course of her illness. For a time she thought that she would not be able to continue with the shooting and put the film behind schedule. She was just pleased to be able to get through all of it as planned even if it took a toll on her personally.

When asked how she managed to get through the situation, Kriti Kharbanda credited the 14 Phere cast who were very obliging and helpful. She particularly mentioned her co-star Vikrant Massey who was a great support to her. The two, she said, got along really well and they complimented each other. They would spend time between takes talking or even playing games. The two co-stars had a healthy understanding between each other.

