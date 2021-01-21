Kareena Kapoor And And Sister Karisma Wish Their Sister-in-law Anissa With Throwback Pics

While the ‘Kapoor family’ has many family members who are popular among masses, it has also several members who stay away from limelight. Among them is Kareena and Karisma’s cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain. The couple had gotten married last year and will soon be celebrating their first anniversary. On the occasion of Anissa’s birthday, have a look at the throwback pictures that Karsima and Kareena Kapoor have shared.

Kareena and Karisma wish sister-in-law Anissa

Arman Jain, who is the grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor, got hitched last year to Anissa and the ‘Kapoor family’ grew by one. Their wedding took place in the most pompous manner and Kareena had even performed at the wedding. Kareena and Karisma seem to have become very close with their sister-in-law. On the occasion of Anissa’s birthday, both of them have posted her pictures on Instagram, along with their wishes. Kareena wrote in her Instagram story, “Happy birthday beautiful… Big love to you”.

Karisma on the other hand posted pictures featuring Anissa on her account as well as her stories. Her Instagram story has the picture of Karisma and Anissa alongside other ladies of the family. The other pictures that she posted showed the two having fun and laughing as they posed for it. She wrote on the caption of the post, “Happy birthday to my fav girl”. While both Armaan and Anissa have kept themselves out of the spotlight, both Kareena and Karisma have not shied from showing their affection towards her on social media.

Anissa is known to be interactive on her social media. She often answers questions posed to her by her followers and hasn’t shied away from talking about her husband Armaan either. While Kareena and Karisma knew Anissa way before she married Armaan, their marriage has evidently brought the young ladies of the family even closer to one another.

