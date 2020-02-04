Bollywood actor and assistant director Armaan Jain recently tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra in a lavish star-studded affair. While there were many Bollywood celebrities who graced the auspicious event, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen in attendance.

So how is Armaan Jain related to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor?

Armaan Jain is the son of Reema Jain, who is the daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are daughters of Randhir Kapoor, which makes them Armaan's cousin. This was also evident from the bond that the trio shared at the grand ceremony.

Karisma and Kareena looked truly magnificent in their silk sarees. The duo danced with the baraat and also accompanied Armaan on his sawaari. Take a look at the picture below where the two sisters can be seen dancing in the car before reaching the venue. Karisma's daughter Sameira can also be seen in the picture.

A boomerang video was also shared where the sisters are accompanying Armaan in his car.

The wedding celebrations reportedly kicked off a few days back. And after the sangeet and mehndi functions, the wedding ceremony took place on Monday. Kareena Kapoor Khan was unable to make it to earlier functions; however, she was in attendance for the wedding day with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Image credits: Instagram | Kareena Kapoor

