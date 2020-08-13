Armaan Jain’s Wife Anissa Malhotra Wishes Saif And Kareena Kapoor Khan On Their Big News

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan released a statement on Wednesday confirming that they are expecting their second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Bollywood actors and celebrities took to their social media to wish the actors on their big news.

Many celebrities took to their social media and wished the soon-to-be parents on their big news. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to their three-year-old son, Taimur. A few hours after the news of the couple becoming parents for the second time was disclosed, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain took to her social media to wish the couple.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

Kareena and Saif's family shower the couple with warm wishes

(Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram)

Anissa Malhotra Jain took to her social media account and shared a picture of herself with the couple and congratulated them. In the picture, they were accompanied by her husband Armaan Jain and Kareena Kapoor’s sister Karisma Kapoor. Anissa Malhotra Jain also wrote that she is excited for both Saif and Kareena as they embark on a new journey. Kareena reposted the picture and added a few red hearts emoji as well.

ALSO READ: Who Is Armaan Jain's Wife Anissa Malhotra? Here's All You Need To Know

(Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Soha Ali Khan had a hilarious response to the news. The actor took to her social media and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan. Beside the picture she wrote ‘The Quadfather’, referring to the fact that Saif will soon be the father of four children. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the picture and called it ‘The Best’, she also added a few heart emojis at the end of the post.

(Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram)

ALSO READ: 'Lunches At Devnar Cottage': Armaan Jain Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, & Krishna Raj

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and Ranbir Kapoor’s sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also congratulated the couple. Riddhima shared a picture from a family dinner while congratulating Saif and Kareena. In the picture shared by Riddhima, she is seen having a get together with her cousins Armaan Jain and Adaar Jain. They were also accompanied by Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the post on her Instagram story and wrote a simple ‘Thank you Sista’ as well.

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 and parted ways with her after being together for over 10 years, in 2004. Saif Ali Khan already has two children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He has a daughter, Sara Ali Khan and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita Singh. He married his Kurbaan co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ai Khan Pataudi in 2016.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy News Has Got Twitter Users Rejoicing, See Tweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.