Who Is Armaan Jain's Wife Anissa Malhotra? Here's All You Need To Know

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra in a big fat Bollywood style wedding ceremony. The star-studded ceremony was the talk of the town as all the Bollywood biggies flocked to the wedding of the young couple. Armaan Jain is the son of Rishi Kapoor’s sister and has also acted in a film. As not many know who Anissa Jain is, here’s all you need to know about Anissa Malhotra.

Who is Anissa Malhotra?

Anissa Malhotra reportedly has both Punjabi and Parsi heritage. Which is why her wedding had a Parsi ritual as well. Anissa Malhotra is a dog lover. She has completed her higher education in one of the most reputed schools in New York. She holds a graduation degree from the institute. By profession, she is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, a stylist, as well as a marketing consultant. She owns a fashion label titled Style by Anissa.

Armaan Jain, in an interview with a reputed news tabloid, had said that Anissa Malhotra has been friends with him since they were three years old. He even said that Anissa Malhotra studied with him at the Cathedral & John Connon School in Fort. He even went on to say that he and Anissa were in a group together which consisted of six other people excluding them. While Armaan made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, Anissa pursued her career abroad.

It has been reported that Armaan Jain and Anissa Jain have been in a relationship for seven years. However, when asked a few years back, Armaan had denied the rumours of dating Anissa, saying that he is married to his work. After a few years, Armaan Jain revealed that he is dating Anissa Jain and soon the couple got engaged.

Armaan Jain got down on one knee and proposed to Anissa in a romantic ceremony on July 31, 2020. While Armaan Jain posted about the engagement, he mentioned that his brother Aadar Jain played cupid between the two. Armaan Jain got married to Anissa Jain on February 3, 2020. However, the reception and the grand celebration has been going on for a few days after the wedding day. Armaan Jain took to his Instagram account yesterday and posted a picture from his wedding with the hashtag ‘Anissa Maan Gayi’ and even welcomed his Mrs Jain to the family.

