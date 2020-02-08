Armaan Jain's Star-studded Wedding, Hina Khan's Bollywood Debut: Newsmakers Of This Week

From Armaan Jain’swedding to the theatrical release of Hina Khan's first-ever film, 'Hacked', this week has been quite happening. Bollywood celebrities made headlines for their incredibly stylish appearances and film promotions. Therefore, we have compiled the top news of the week. Take a look at them.

1. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding ceremony was a grand affair. The duo tied the knot in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their marriage ceremony was a star-studded event with the guest list including the likes of Kiara Advani, Bachchans', Ambanis', Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Tara Sutaria among others.

Also read: Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Silver Dress At Armaan Jain's Wedding; See Pic

2. Hina Khan makes her Bollywood debut

Starring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead roles, Hacked emerged to be an eye-opener. Revolving around a 19-year-old hacker who is also a sociopath, this movie showcases Khan’s life slowly deteriorating. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked opened to mixed reviews.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur receives praise for his performance in Malang

Mohit Suri’s Malang has everything including thrill, action sequences, adventure, romance, and suspenseful ending. Starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, this story revolves around two solo travelers meeting in Goa and falling in love. However, their lives take a turn for the worse as a result of some thrilling, mysterious events. Malang received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor & Others Who Ditched The Boring 'lehenga Look' At Armaan Jain's Wedding

5. Sara Ali Khan on a promotional spree

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Recently, they appeared on various reality shows promoting their yet-to release movie. Moreover, Love Aaj Kal’s music is ruling the chartbusters.

Also read: Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebs' Best Looks From Armaan Jain's Wedding

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan At Armaan Jain's Wedding: Get Inspired By Her Sartorial Choices!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.