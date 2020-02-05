Kareena's Dance To Tara's Opera Song, Armaan Jain's Wedding Was A True Filmy Bash; Watch

Armaan Jain, who made his debut in Bollywood with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, tied the knot to Anissa Malhotra in a private yet star-studded affair earlier this week. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding has been creating headlines, as it witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood in presence, indulging themselves in some fun-filled Indian wedding rituals.

Right from the Mehendi ceremony to the cocktail party, Bollywood celebrities seemingly enjoyed themselves during the course of the wedding. Here are some pictures and videos from the three-day ceremony, which prove that Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding was a true blue Bollywood wedding.

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Or Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Dual Colour Outfit Better?

The Mehndi ceremony

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra kickstarted their wedding ceremony by hosting a desi Mehndi party. From Karisma Kapoor to Adar Jain, Bollywood celebrities seemingly left no stone unturned to turn the Mehendi ceremony the most memorable event of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's life. Take a look at some unseen pictures from the Mehndi ceremony below:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Looked Divine At Armaan Jain's Wedding

The Big fat Indian wedding

From Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's 'Baarati' moment to the bride walking down the aisle in a traditional Indian ensemble, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding surely was one of the most celebrated Bollywood weddings this year. Take a look at some pictures and videos which prove that the duo's marriage couldn't get more 'desi':

The star-studded cocktail party

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's cocktail party was nothing but priceless, as the event witnessed Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani setting the dance floor on fire with their killer moves. While Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor grooved to Bole Chudiyan, Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani channelled her inner dancer as she shook a leg on Dil Lena Dil Dena. Karan Johar too left the attendees tongue-tied as he performed with his 'student', Tara Sutaria. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra also grooved to Nitin Mukesh's version of Raj Kapoor classic, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Groove On 'Bole Chudiyan' At Armaan Jain's Reception; Watch

(Promo Image: Neetu Kapoor, Manav Manglani and Sam and Ekta Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.