Armaan Khera Opens Up About His Hattrick Role In ZEE5 Thriller Drama 'Taish'

As ZEE5 original, Taish is receiving amazing love from the audiences, one of the popular cast members from Taish, Armaan Khera talked about his role as well as his experience with the ensemble cast and the director Bejoy Nambiar. Read further to know what he had to say.

'Bejoy Nambiar is my Ninja'

Armaan Khera is not only a part of the film but has also sung a track and written lyrics for it. Armaan essays the role of Jassi Brar and speaking about his role, he states that he has known the casting director Karan Mally since Nalini Ratnam referred him to Karan a few years ago after casting Armaan in Everest. He added that Karan did not have much work for him but he kept him in the loop and as he decided to meet Karan one day. He had one audition for him that he couldn’t resist and this is how he bagged his role of Jassi. Talking further about Taish, he stated that he did not have much idea that it would be an ensemble cast and who will be a part of it except for Saurabh Sachdeva and Harshvardhan Rane. He also stated that he did not pay much attention to anything else as it was enough for him that Bejoy Nambiar was directing Taish.

Stating the experience of working with Bejoy Nambiar, Armaan Khera revealed how much he loves him and addressed him as his Ninja. He also stated how Bejoy Nambiar changed his life forever and how working with him and his team had been one of the greatest pleasures of his life. Praising Bejoy Nambiar, he states how his immaculate vision, combined with aggressive passion and spotless humility form the tornado of his being as it touches both the earth and the sky. Armaan Khera thanked Bejoy Nambiar and also stated how he put life in the painting he once saw in his head and made Taish. He also added how he believed that he does the same with every journey he pursues.

As the actor is being loved by the audience for his role as Jassi, he has also written and sung a track for Taish called ‘All I See Is The Light’ and mentioned the experience of how got a chance to sing it. He stated that this song was written two nights before the release of official Taish soundtrack and when Bejoy sir came up to him asked him to write a few lyrics to the reprise, he couldn’t refuse. Adding to it, he also said if Bejoy Sir asks one to jump off a cliff, one should jump and make it look sexy. Talking about the song, he said how he loves the fact that it is being enjoyed by the audiences with Preeti Pillai’s amazing voice. In the end, he praised their efforts of Parshant Pillai and all the artists involved in such a legendary production.

Armaan Khera's movies

As Taish marks his third movie, the other two Armaan Khera's movies include The Red Thread and Bad Impulse.

