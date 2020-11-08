'Taish' Director Bejoy Nambiar Opens Up About The Indian Film Industry And Ensemble Cast

Taish director Bejoy Nambiar, who has made several films in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages has recently revealed his views on making ensemble cast films. In an interview with PTI, the director said that making a multi-hero project is a very challenging task in the Indian film industry. He also believes that many interesting stories remain untold because of the lack of interest the makers show in choosing actors.

Bejoy Nambiar on the Indian film industry

Nambiar, who is receiving positive reviews for his multi-starrer revenge drama Taish, said that he had a hard time casting for the film because most of the actors in Bollywood would not agree to work in a 'two or three hero project'. He further added that making a film in India is itself a tedious process and to add to that, a story with multiple characters makes the job tougher. This industry (Indian film industry) takes long to set and make a movie, especially if one is trying to tell a story and is not a regular entertainer. Moreover, if one is making an ensemble, it's a bigger task, he said.

He further noted that the Indian film industry is wary of two hero movies and ensembles. Even bigger directors find it difficult to cast for an ensemble. So casting for his recent release Taish was a huge challenge which was almost a three actor project. Moreover, he is also grateful to people who came on board. In the end, he added that after working on so many ensemble projects in his over one decade-long career, he has realised that in the Indian film industry, creators, artists, and producers are scared to produce a multi-hero project.

Bejoy Nambiar's movies

Bejoy Nambiar is well known for his critically acclaimed short films named Rahu and Reflections. Nambiar marked his feature film debut with the thriller titled Shaitan in 2011. His second feature film was a bilingual gangster-comedy film named David. His most popular Bollywood movie, Wazir features Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles.

Bejoy Nambiar's last feature movie was Dulquer Salmaan's Solo. The movie also featured Neha Sharma, Suhasini, Dhanshika, Sruthi Hariharan, and Arthi Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The movie takes inspiration from different avatars of Lord Shiva. The film released in the year 2017 and received positive reviews from the critics, but failed at the box-office.

About Taish cast

Taish has been recently launched on the streaming platform ZEE5. The series is a revenge-based thriller web-series filled with dark and complicated family secrets that can shake you up. The series marks Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo. The show features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jim Sarbh, and Ankur Rathee together with Zoa Morani and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

