Armaan Malik expresses concern for people trying to reach home amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc all across the globe, creating a sense of panic in the mids of the people. Singer Armaan Malik who recently made his English debut with song Control expressed his deep concerns over the prevailing situation. Armaan shared a post on social media where he expressed his feelings for those who are travelling to their hometown amid such fears.

Armaan Malik concerned about migrants

The Sooraj Dooba Hai crooner took to his Twitter handle and expressed concerns over stranded people and migrant workers who are facing the brunt by travelling to reach their hometown and villages. He wrote that the situation outside is messed up and people who are at home with their family members should consider themselves fortunate enough. He also showed his emotions for the people who are far from home and are travelling so that they can reach their homes.

The situation outside is really messed up, whoever is at home and with their family are EXTREMELY lucky. I can’t imagine what those people must be going through, who are trying to just reach their respective hometowns and villages 😔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 16, 2020



Several fans of the singer stormed the comment section with their hot takes on the issue. Some of them narrated the plight of the migrant workers while the other echoed similar sentiments as the singer. One of the users described how much he is missing out on catching up with his friends and hanging out with them. He also wrote that he is offering prayers so that this gets over as soon as possible. Another die-heart fan of the singer expressed his emotions and wrote how much she misses her father who is stuck in another state and how much she can relate to the pain of others. A third user echoed similar sentiments like Armaan and wrote that outside the situation is messed as every day so many workers who were migrating to their home are dying in some accident. People are lucky that they are at home with their family.

Exactly man! Tbh, i really miss to go out. To hang out with friends & to do many things. Like you know it's not easy for us coz this's the very first time we experiencing this. All we can do just stay home & praying as much as possible ❤️ — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) May 16, 2020

This is so saddening!😭 — Katttttyyyyy🐼👊👅 (@KanakTi34858393) May 16, 2020

Right armaan !

Outside situation is really messed up☹️☹️☹️

Everyday so many workers who were migrating to their home are dying in some accident🙁🙁

We are really lucky that we are at home with our family But what about those who are unable to reach their family. I'm so sad☹️ — Mannat Khan (@MannatK99673440) May 16, 2020



This is not the first time that Armaan has shown concerns for the people. Earlier, the Bol Do Na Zara crooner spoke about the tough time that people are undergoing and also how their mental health is getting affected by this lockdown. The singer shared the video on the micro-blogging site and said that a lot of people are not getting sleep. Secondly, our thoughts are going crazy and our mind is racing without any stop. I am also facing similar situations and have been feeling very low these days."

