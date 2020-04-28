Armaan Malik Tweets 'being Over-perfectionist Is Harmful For Health', Fans Agree

The coronavirus disease has created a huge impact in the minds of the people. Amid the pandemic, where people are spending quality time with their family, singer Armaan Malik pondered over a thought and shared it on his Twitter handle. The singer shared a post explaining that 'over-perfectionist is extremely harmful for one’s health.”

Armaan Malik ponders over a thought on Twitter

The Sooraj Dooba Hai crooner who is reportedly facing a tough time tackling the lockdown, penned his thoughts on the micro-blogging site. He wrote that it is really hard for him to accept but slowly he has realized the fact that being over-perfectionist is extremely harmful for one’s health. Fans of the singer were completely shocked to read the post and stormed the comment section with their worries on the same.

It’s been really hard to accept this particular fact but I am slowly realising that being an over-perfectionist is extremely harmful for one’s health. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 28, 2020

There were a few who spoke about mental health amid the crisis while the rest tried to calm Armaan down with their beautiful messages. One of the users wrote that his words just rhymed with the situation of everyone at the moment and also said that sometimes people are forced to be perfect. Another user chimed in and said that mental health is the first thing after physical and it matters a lot. People should not let anything take it down and sometimes being imperfect is just better. A third user consoled Armaan and advised him to take care of his mental health and to burden himself much. A fourth user wrote that imperfections are good sometimes as it helps the person to calm down as well as gives peace to mental health.

The worst thing is when we have to be forced to be perfect in every way :/ — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) April 28, 2020

Mental health comes first after physic, it matters a lot. Don't let anything take it down! Sometimes being an imperfect just better, then to be perfect for the next chapter probably. — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) April 28, 2020

You should take care of health u know na if u burden yourself beyond it affects your health now take care😡😡😡 — armaan ki sana (@SanaKha61266431) April 28, 2020

Be positive, Armaan... Don't take stress.. In these days,, we all r about to get depressed,, because our daily life is badly affected.. Please take care of your physical n mental health.. Please.. It's a request 🙏💜😊... I wish you always stay good 😊💜.. @ArmaanMalik22 💜💜😊🤗 — JusmitaArmaanian💜 (@JusmitaJimly) April 28, 2020

That's true. Perfection is hard to achieve and striving for it always comes with some cost. It is good to raise ones standards but at the same time, trying to be perfect all the time is just impossible. — Music Lover (@YogiataMalhotr1) April 28, 2020

