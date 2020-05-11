Armaan Malik's English Debut Song 'Control' Crosses 20 Million Views On YouTube

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik who recently debuted his English song Control is currently on cloud nine. The Sooraj Dooba Hai crooner expressed his happiness on crossing 20 million viewers on YouTube. The singer thanked his fans on social media for giving such a rocking kick-start to his English debut. Netizens who were impressed by his singing showered their love and praised the song.

Armaan Malik shares excitement of more than 20 million viewers on his English debut song

Armaan who recently treated his fans with the soft yet foot-tapping number shared his excitement of surpassing 20 million views on Twitter. The singer-songwriter shared the official video of the song and thanked his fans for showering their love on the song and making the English debut song so successful. Armaan Malik's English single, Control has hit the right chord amid the times of coronavirus lockdown. The amalgamation of the melodious voice of the singer along with the soft tune has touched the hearts of the people. Armaan reportedly said that the song is inspired by relationships that he has witnessed around him.

Read: Armaan Malik Tweets 'being Over-perfectionist Is Harmful For Health', Fans Agree

Read: Armaan Malik Shares A Video Suggesting Ways To Fight Mental Health Issues Amid Lockdown

#Control crosses 20 Million views on @YouTube! Thank you all for making my English debut such a successful one! Keep loving and sharing ❤️https://t.co/dcIvkYB9ue — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 11, 2020

Several fans of the singer stormed the comments section with their beautiful messages and poured in their love for the song. One of the users congratulated the singer and asked him to thank his parents for their blessings. The user also wrote that it is the sincere hard work of Armaan which is paying off now. Another user chimed in and said that he shared the song with all his friend circles and they just loved the track. A third user congratulated the star and wrote that the fans are eagerly waiting for the second surprise.

The heart-touching music video features Armaan alongside a woman in black clothes who wakes him and puts him to sleep through her magical powers whenever she desires. The lyrics of the song go “I am under your control...pushing and you pulling me back...I can’t take it anymore.” As per reports, Control was recorded in Los Angeles with music producer Wayne Wilkins who has worked with Beyonce and Natasha Bedingfield.

Read: Armaan Malik Shares Cryptic Post About Throwing Away Phone, Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Read: Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant And Armaan Malik Are All Set For TikTok’s ‘Sofa’ Gig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.